Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at St. Mary’s Catholic Independent School

The reported potential exposures occurred at the school on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday between Nov. 17-19, according to Interior Health.

There have been no exposures reported in Cranbrook public schools since the pandemic was declared.

A potential COVID-19 exposure was also previously reported recently at an independent school in Kimberley, believed to have occurred on Nov. 10.

Interior Health recommends getting tested and self isolating if anyone or their child develops symptoms of COVID-19.