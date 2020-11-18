Pre-ski season preparations underway at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Snowmaking is underway again at Kimberley Alpine Resort in preparation for the coming season, and the efforts of the snowmaking team have been aided by a sizeable amount of natural snowfall.

In total the mountain has received 25 centimetres just overnight on Monday, Nov. 16, 59 centimetres over the past five days and a year total of 105 centimetres.

Snowmaking began around Nov. 7, producing some sizeable mounds, or “whales.” These are then flattened and distributed by snow cats.

The groomers have been track packing higher up the mountain, packing snow down in order to establish a solid base.

The staff was busy over the summer and fall as well, doing extensive work cleaning up and mowing mountain brush on many of the runs to make them much smoother in the winter. Summer grooming helps allow the resort to open earlier.

They also did a great deal of work on the glade areas, including Angus Glades and between Comet and Dean’s Left, to name just a couple.

Canada Way has also been extended all the way to Moe’s Run. They also expanded the 10-4 pitch bypass, or Easy Way Down, making it wider and longer so it’s easier for beginner and intermediate skiers.

KAR Guest Services opened as of Nov. 17, and is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Only the ticket window will be open and masks and physical distancing are mandatory.

Staff encourages patrons to call ahead to see if their question can be answered over the phone to limit in-person interactions as much as possible.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 18, the forecast is calling for more snow for the coming week.



