Premier could alleviate some of the pain at the pump, MLA Clovechok says

54 cents of every litre of gas is taxes, Columbia River Revelstoke MLA says

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok says he is getting call after call from constituents about the rising price of everything, including gas. And he is frustrated because he says Premier John Horgan could provide some relief at the pump to consumers but chooses not to do anything.

Gas prices jumped to $1.82.9 in Kimberley last week, the highest they have ever been. Prices in Vancouver were over $2 per litre.

Clovechok points to other provinces, such as Alberta, where the government is rolling back some tax on gas.

He says that while there is no question that the war in Ukraine is affecting gas prices, there are things Premier Horgan could do, including offering some direct relief.

He points out that gas prices in British Columbia were already the highest in North America before the war drove prices up.

And he says, the Premier controls 54 cents of every litre of gasoline in taxes.

“But instead he says, we have a great transit system, take the bus. That’s completely tone deaf to rural BC. We don’t have that kind of bus service,” Clovechok said.

And with another carbon tax rise coming, Clovechok says British Columbians cannot afford any more.

Clovechok said that the BC Liberals brought in the gas tax in 2008 with carbon neutrality, which meant that rebates flowed back to consumers. But the NDP changed that and now the tax goes to general revenue, which he says makes no sense.

“This government tells us they going to make life more affordable but then refuse to do it. Kevin Falcon would look at reducing gas taxes and bring back carbon neutrality to the gas tax. John Horgan says that everything is on the table, but no, the only thing on the table is more taxes. Three new taxes in the last budget.

“People can’t afford it. The NDP is not making decisions with people in mind, especially rural people.”

