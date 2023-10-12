Premier Eby muses on political shift in B.C.

David Eby stops in Cranbrook, discusses the rise of the Conservative Party of B.C., and looking ahead to an election

Politics in British Columbia is in a state of flux.

As of last week, the BC Conservatives are officially recognized as a party in the Legislature, with two former BC United MLAs John Rustad and Bruce Banman — the latter recently leaving BC United to join the Conservatives — taking their seats in Victoria.

There are now four parties with official party status in the Legislature. The NDP (56 seats), BC United (26) and the Green Party and the Conservative Party of BC (two each).

David Eby, B.C. Premier and the NDP MLA for Vancouver-Point Grey, was in Cranbrook this week on a swing through the Kootenays. He talked to the Townsman on Wednesday, Oct.11, about how he “watched with interest the establishment of a new party in our legislature,” and his concerns and hopes for the new voice they’re bringing to the fore.

“I was curious about which direction they’d be taking the party. They’ve made it pretty clear their plan is to take it to the culture war extremes that we’ve seen in the United States. Which I found really disappointing, frankly.

“I think that that sort of extreme positioning divides people, and it hasn’t served the United States very well — it doesn’t strike me that they’re functioning particularly well right now. And I don’t know why people would want to bring it to British Columbia, even if they thought it brought political advantage.”

Eby and Rustad have already had contentious exchange in the Legislature over the BC Conservative leader’s opposition to SOGI (sexual orientation and gender identity) policies in B.C. schools.

Nonetheless, that’s democracy, and the point of the official opposition is to bring alternative views to the mix.

“My hope is that [The BC Conservatives] bring new perspectives and points of view to the debate on key issues that British Columbians actually care about,” Eby said. “How we best deliver health care, how we ensure safe and strong communities, how we develop our economy. They have a different perspective, and I think it’s a valuable and important one.

“But if they’re going to spend their time going after teachers and school librarians as the biggest threat facing children, then I think they’re off on the wrong foot. And hopefully they’re off on the wrong foot with British Columbians.”

Eby, was first elected as MLA for Vancouver-Point Grey in 2013, defeating then-premier Christy Clark. In November of 2022, he was party leadership of the BC NDP after the retirement of his predecessor John Horgan. Having been in the premier’s chair for less than 12 months, he will face his first election as premier in another year’s time.

Eby said he would stick to the fixed election date of October 19, 2024.

“That was something I was pretty clear about from the beginning,” he said. “The reason I got into politics was not to run elections … John’s early and unexpected departure gave me a chance to be premier for 18 months and to push ahead on a number of things that are important to British Columbians.

“My preference is to use the time to show where we’re going on different issues — health care, affordable housing, public safety issues including homelessness, our economic development as a province — and have the election be on ‘are you on the right track or not.’

“For our party, we’re trying to expand the group of people who would consider us, because I think that we represent what most people are interested in in the province. We’re talking about the issues that matter to them, or presenting what we think are constructive solutions to the challenges we face. And we’re trying hard as a party not to be focused on the gamesmanship of politics, and instead to be focused on what politics should be about, which is actually addressing the issues in community constructively.

“So I hope that’s appealing to more people than not. So far it has been, but the ultimate poll, of course, is always the election.”