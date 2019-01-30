Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks to cabinet members in Edmonton on Monday December 3, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta to ease oil production cuts

Alberta is allowing increased production in February and March by 75,000 barrels per day

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the province is easing mandatory oil production cuts as the value of oil increases.

Last month, the province ordered production of raw crude oil and bitumen to be reduced by 325,000 barrels per day to deal with low prices.

Notley says Alberta is allowing increased production in February and March by 75,000 barrels per day.

Notley says the December decision has helped draw storage levels of oil down.

READ MORE: Alberta buying its own rail cars to move oil without feds, Notley says

The premier says Alberta is not out of the woods yet, but the temporary production cut is working.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Humboldt Broncos victims’ families share how crash changed their lives
Next story
Bruce McArthur guilty plea sparks call to widen missing persons review

Just Posted

Kimberley local starts PechaKucha Cranbrook event series

‘It’s an adult show and tell’: Andra Louie.

City of Kimberley hosting building code information session for builders

The City of Kimberley is inviting building construction and design professionals to… Continue reading

Bud Abbott: 1921-2019

Cranbrook has lost one of its most iconic and beloved citizens, whose… Continue reading

Experience of a lifetime for Kimberley skier

Molly Miller has recently returned from the World Junior Championships

MLA Clovechok says he’s working hard on trans-border health care issues

It’s going to take a lot of work, but Columbia River Revelstoke… Continue reading

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

Nanaimo votes in potententially historic B.C. byelection

Voters will test the strength of NDP’s minority government in the province

BREAKING: East Kootenay groups to call meeting amid logging “crisis”

Wildsight, Fernie Trails Alliance concerned about CanWel’s encroachment on trails, habitat in Fernie

B.C’s central interior to brace for 15 to 35 centimetres of snow: forecast

The national forecaster said that a slow-moving frontal system will spread across the region

B.C. Legislature spending scandal inspires satirical song

Victoria musicians release song All Part of the Uniform

Bruce McArthur guilty plea sparks call to widen missing persons review

Toronto police spent 18 months looking into disappearance of three missing men before concluding no foul play

B.C. paramedics to be trained in at-home care for seriously ill, end-of-life patients

Program’s goal is to better serve patients in palliative care and reduce unnecessary trips to the ER

COLUMN: How you can get the government’s confidential stuff

The Abbotsford News’ handy guide to asking public bodies for their interesting information

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

Most Read