Prescribed burn coming up in Kimberley Nature Park/Nordic Centre area

There is only a very small window for prescribed burns each spring and fall, and we are in the midst of it.

The BC Wildfire Service, along with the Kimberley and Cranbrook Fire Departments will be conducting a prescribed burn of approximately 140 hectares in the Kimberley Nordic Centre and Kimberley Nature Park area. No date has yet been chosen but it will be in the coming days.

This burn area is a part of the landscape fire resistance strategy and will support a reduction in the intensity of potential wildfires moving towards Kimberley from the west.

BC Wildfire Service will be managing the fire ignition. The Kimberley and Cranbrook Fire Departments will provide structural protection. A crew of contract firefighters will also be onsite for patrolling, confinement, and post burn fire extinguishing.

Access to the Kimberley Nordic Area and parts of the Kimberley Nature Park will be restricted on the day of the burn as well as for potentially several days after. The Kimberley Nature Park trail closures will include Higgins Hill, Army Rd, Boulder and Sidecut trails. Residents interested in entering the Kimberley Nordic Area and Kimberley Nature Park should respect any signage and if in doubt, contact the City to determine when it is safe to re-enter those areas.

The burn team will follow best practices for smoke management, which involves burning under the best conditions for smoke dispersal. However, overnight smoke will be visible into residential areas and residents are urged to take necessary precautions to limit exposure to smoke – especially if they suffer from cardio-pulmonary issues or other breathing issues. Smoke will continue to emit from the area for some time after the burn as fuels smoulder. This is likely to persist until enough precipitation occurs to extinguish the burn.

Once the final date has been determined, the public will be notified. Please check the City of Kimberley website at www.kimberley.ca or subscribed the City’s Facebook or social media pages for more information – @CityofKimberley.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

