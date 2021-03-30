A prescribed burn is scheduled for a 22-hectare area near the Canadian Rockies International Airport. Black Press file.

Prescribed burn planned for area near Canadian Rockies International Airport

Burn could begin as early as Wednesday, Mar. 31

The City of Cranbrook, with support from the BC Wildfire Service, will be conducting a prescribed burn on a 22-hectare area adjacent to the Canadian Rockies International Airport, as early as Wednesday, Mar. 31.

There will be visible smoke emanating from the site, visible from Cranbrook, Kimberley and the surrounding areas, which may also impact nearby residents.

As burning can only be conducted if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal, the exact timing of the burn is not yet decided, but could take place as soon as Mar. 31.

Light smoke could linger in the area for several days following the burn.

The goals of this prescribed burn are to reduce accumulations of dead wood and other combustible material, promote ecological diversity by suppressing growth of regenerating trees and reduce future wildfire severity.

“Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems,” said the BC Wildfire Service in a release.

“The BC Wildfire Service works regularly with land managers to undertake fuel management activities — including the use of prescribed burns — to help reduce the severity of future wildfires and related threats to communities.”

To learn more about prescribed burns, visit this link http://ow.ly/20Su50Ax89j and for the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit www.bcwildfire.ca


