Prescribed burn planned for Forest Crowne area this week

BC Wildfire Service and the City of Kimberley will be conducting a prescribed burn in the Forest Crowne area as soon as Wednesday, April 14, 2021. City of Kimberley file

To help reduce wildfire threats, the BC Wildfire Service will be supporting the City of Kimberley in conducting a prescribed burn in the Forest Crowne area covering up to 14-hectares.

The prescribed burn is located within the limits of the City of Kimberley. Smoke may impact the residents close to the burn area and will be highly visible from Kimberley, Marysville, and surrounding areas. Smoke will also be visible to motorists travelling along Highway 95A and Highway 3.

The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as Wednesday, Apr. 14, 2021. Burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations. Light smoke may also linger in the following days.

Key goals of this prescribed burn include:

• reduce accumulations of dead wood and other combustible material

• promote ecological biodiversity by suppressing growth of regenerating trees and,

• reduce wildfire severity

