Prescribed burn to take place in the Levirs Ave. area Thursday

Significant smoke is expected in the area

As part of the Community Wildfire Management Program, the Kimberley Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service will be having a 14 Ha prescribed burn in the Levirs Ave. area on Thursday, May 2. The prescribed fire will be located at the Burdette St. entrance to the Kimberley Nature Park up to the old gravel pit below Trickle Creek Golf Course.

The objective of this treatment is to reduce the risk of catastrophic fires in the Wildland Urban Interface adjacent to the City of Kimberley.

The project will start on Thursday morning and run approximately 6 hrs. The City is advising residents in the area to keep their windows closed as there will be significant smoke created from the burn.

The area will be signed as Prescribed Burn and the public is asked to stay clear of the area while the work is being completed.

Detailed information on the location of the projects can be obtained on the City of Kimberley Website at www.kimberley.ca

The City of Kimberley would like to thank you for your cooperation. For additional information contact the Fire Department at 427-4114.

