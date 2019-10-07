President’s Choice brand Lower Iron milk-based powdered infant formula has been recalled due to possible contamination by Cronobacter bacteria. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

President’s Choice Lower Iron milk based powdered infant formula recalled

The agency says no illnesses have been linked to the produc

Loblaw Companies Ltd, is recalling its President’s Choice brand Lower Iron milk-based powdered infant formula due to possible contamination by Cronobacter bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product was sold in stores across the country in 900 gram packages with a best before date of Aug. 29, 2021.

The agency says no illnesses have been linked to the product.

It notes that while Cronobacter is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or even fatal infections.

The Canadian Press

