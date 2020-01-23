Prices for recreational cannabis dropped by seven per cent in December 2019 compared to December 2018, largely due to holiday sale pricing, according to Statistics Canada. (Black Press Media File) Prices for recreational cannabis dropped by seven per cent in December 2019 compared to December 2018, largely due to holiday sale pricing, according to Statistics Canada. (Black Press Media File)

Prices for recreational marijuana in B.C. down from a year ago

New inflation figures show gasoline, housing and certain kinds of food cost more

British Columbians spent more on gasoline, housing and certain kinds of food, but less on recreational marijuana in December 2019, according to new inflation numbers from Statistics Canada.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.2 per cent in December 2019 compared to December 2018. Excluding gasoline, the CPI rose two per cent, the smallest gain since November 2018.

Gasoline prices in December 2019 were 7.4 per cent higher than the same month the previous year, as energy prices as a whole rose 5.5 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

RELATED: B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

Mortgage interests also rose six per cent on a year-over-year basis, as one of the top factors in the overall increase. The price of fresh vegetables also rose by 1.5 per cent. This said, the increase has actually slowed down when compared to December 2018, when lettuce price rose following an E. coli outbreak.

Higher cannabis inventories contributed to falling prices for recreational cannabis. Compared to December 2018, they dropped by seven per cent in December 2019, largely due to holiday sale pricing.

Demand for the product has certainly risen. In 2018, 5.03 million Canadians aged 15 and over reported consuming cannabis, with 718,176 reporting daily use. In 2014, the figure was 4.36 million, with 621,188 reporting daily use. As of 2018, the latest available year for data, the federal government recorded 1,601 licensed sources of cannabis for domestic production and a total of 17 licensed retail stores, figures that have gone up since.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Veteran B.C. journalist battles cancer through pioneering immunotherapy treatment
Next story
B.C.-based firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three

Just Posted

Ullr Dag Festival this weekend at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Dress up in your viking gear for the chance to win prizes.

Province looking at steps to dissolve Jumbo resort municipality

Disincorporating municipality will likely require a legislative change, according to the province

Kimberley Dynamiters win 7-2 over Fernie

The Kimberley Dynamiter’s point total is now at 70 as they defeated… Continue reading

Farm life: a case of the Mondays

Sometimes when Monday gets you down all you need is a walk, a good meal, and a little perspective.

Almost 20,000 parking tickets issued by Interior Health at hospitals in 2019

In 2018, pay parking in Interior Health hospitals totalled $5.3 million of their $2.2-billion budget

B.C.-based firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three

Three people are confirmed dead in the crash in New South Wales

Canada prepares as WHO decides whether to declare global coronavirus emergency

The city of Wuhan, China, has shut down outbound flights and trains

Survey finds support among Canadians for broader assisted-dying law

The survey was conducted Jan. 17 to 21 among 1,552 Canadians eligible to vote

Veteran B.C. journalist battles cancer through pioneering immunotherapy treatment

Vancouver Island rallies around JR Rardon and family during stay in Seattle

New nasal spray launched in Canada to combat hypoglycemic shock in diabetics

Baqsimi is a nasal spray contains three milligrams of glucagon

Prices for recreational marijuana in B.C. down from a year ago

New inflation figures show gasoline, housing and certain kinds of food cost more

B.C. RCMP spent roughly $750K on massive manhunt for Port Alberni men

Manitoba RCMP helped with 17-day search through the province’s northern terrain

Drug-dispensing machine model should be expanded to fight overdoses: B.C. doctor

Doctor behind MySafe wants to see the program grow

Future space homes could be made of mushrooms

NASA explores use of fungi to build structures in space

Most Read