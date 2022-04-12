Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves goodbye after stopping in for a surprise visit to the women's national soccer team warmup while at Bear Mountain Resort to wish them good luck before their game tonight in Langford, B.C., Monday, April 11, 2022. Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government's recent budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022

Small business tax cuts to be highlighted

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government’s recent budget.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will start the day with a live interview on Winnipeg’s 92.7 CKJS Good Morning Philippines at 7:45 a.m. MT.

That will be followed at 10:30 with an announcement in Edmonton that highlights tax cuts for small businesses.

At noon, he’ll visit a local small business accompanied by Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault, who is the MP for Edmonton Centre.

In the afternoon, Trudeau is scheduled to meet with members of the local Ukrainian and Afghan communities.

He will then visit a nature-based solutions lab to highlight Budget 2022 investments in green technologies.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Prime minister rolls into Greater Victoria to boost Liberal electric vehicle moves

RELATED: Canada ties thriller with Nigeria in Langford

Justin Trudeau

Previous story
‘We need some urgency behind this’: B.C. advocate calls for action on World Parkinson’s Day
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver fire guts historic Gastown building, sends five to hospital

Just Posted

While it was anything but an easy season, there was still a lot of positives to celebrate, which is what Kimberley Alpine Resort did for the last weekend of the 2021-22 season featuring the return of Spring Splash and the Dummy Downhill. Paul Rodgers photos.
A challenging season draws to a close at KAR

Tickets for Jann Arden LIVE go on sale at The Bailey Theatre in Trail on Thursday April 14, and at the Key City theatre box office in Cranbrook. Photo: Submitted
Jann Arden hits Kootenay stages this summer

x
City of Kimberley seeks input on Resort Municipality Initiative Strategy

The Council of Forest Industries says they are working on ways to mitigate climate change. File photo
A healthy forest helps battle climate change: forest industry reps