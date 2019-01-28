Kennedy Barker. (Facebook)

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

A woman is in custody after biting off another woman’s lip during a gruesome fight in Prince George.

RCMP confirmed on Monday that Hailee Marie Kowalchuck, 26, was arrested on Jan. 25 at about 1:30 a.m. after reports of a fight at a home on North Nechako Road.

When officers arrived, they found Kowalchuck’s victim missing a portion of her bottom lip.

Investigators believe the two women knew each other and that alcohol was a factor leading up to the bite.

Kowalchuck has been charged with aggravated assault, assault and failure to comply with a probation order. She is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

While the RCMP have not named the woman who lost part of her lip, an online fundraiser has been launched for the victim, apparently named Kennedy Barker. A Facebook user named Kennedy Barker has shared the fundraiser on her profile.

The campaign hopes to raise $10,000 to help Barker pay for legal fees, medication and plastic surgeries.

“Kennedy spent the evening having dinner and visiting while having drinks with a person she thought was her friend in Prince George, B.C.,” the campaign alleges.

“While she was sleeping, her ‘friend’ tied her hands behind her back, beat her senseless for 15 minutes, threatened her life and then proceeded to BITE HER LIP OFF with her teeth.”

According to the fundraiser, Barker escaped her attacker after the bite, locked herself in a bathroom until police arrived, and was rushed to the hospital by paramedics.

The assault comes just weeks after the young woman updated her Facebook profile picture celebrating the start of a new job as a care aide.

“Proud to have a job where I give back to those suffering with horrible conditions that make their everyday life difficult to live,” Barker posted in the profile photo caption.


The GoFundMe campaign launched for alleged victim Kennedy Barker includes this photo. (GoFundMe)

