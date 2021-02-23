Balloons are fixed to a railing as Police officers stand outside King Edward VII's hospital in London, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on the evening of Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Prince Philip has infection, will stay in hospital

Philip’s youngest son, Prince Edward, told Sky News that his father was ‘a lot better’

Prince Philip is “comfortable” in a London hospital where he is being treated for an infection, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

The palace said Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is “comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.”

He was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital a week ago after feeling ill. Royal officials called it a precautionary measure.

Philip’s youngest son, Prince Edward, told Sky News that his father was “a lot better.”

Edward said “he’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing, so we keep our fingers crossed.”

Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

Philip married Elizabeth in 1947 at Westminster Abbey in London, five years before she became queen, and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

—The Associated Press

