Ownership ban issued in case of emaciated B.C. dog found injured and tied to tree on remote island area

Dog found with extreme muscle wasting, severe neck wound in remote area of island near Chemainus

Kevin Timothy received a suspended sentence and 18 months probation on an animal cruelty charge related to his treatment of Hope (pictured), a female German shepherd that he owned before being seized by authorities. (File photo)

A man who cruelly tied a wounded and emaciated dog to a tree and left it in a remote area of an island off Chemainus has been banned from animal ownership for life.

Kevin Timothy pled guilty to animal cruelty in the case of Hope, a German shepherd found by a volunteer search party on Penelakut Island leashed to a tree with plastic and wire, and suffering from emaciation, dehydration, extreme muscle wasting and a deep, severe neck wound.

Timothy received a suspended sentence at the Duncan courthouse on July 14 and will be placed on 18 months probation. He is not permitted to be alone with an animal unless he is the company of a responsible adult.

The Chemainus resident was the owner of the one-year-old female until May, 2019, when the BC SPCA took custody of the animal after she was discovered in critical condition.

Following multiple surgeries and months of treatment and care, Hope was adopted by one of her caregivers at the veterinary hospital where she was treated after her rescue. She is reported to be happy and healthy in her new home.

Timothy made his first court appearance in Duncan on Dec. 17, 2019, where it was decided he would consult with legal counsel and consider a plea.

He was to enter his plea in March, 2020, but most court proceedings were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He finally pleaded guilty to the animal cruelty charge in June.

Timothy faced the maximum penalty of up to two years in jail, a $75,000 fine and up to a lifetime ban on owning animals if convicted.

