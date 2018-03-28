Pixabay

Probation for man who whipped son for eating toast too slowly

The man who hit his child with an USB cord for eating toast too slowly given a conditional discharge

A man who whipped his six-year-old son with a charging chord for eating his toast too slowly has been given a conditional discharge, radio station CKLW reported Wednesday.

In sentencing the man from Windsor, Ont., to three years of probation, Ontario court Judge Sharman Bondy said corporal punishment was no answer to loving parenting.

The man, who cannot be named to protect his child’s identity, had pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon for the incident that left the boy with welts on his body.

School authorities discovered the welts in December 2015, and the boy’s father later admitted to hitting him with a USB charging chord.

Bondy cited the first-time offender’s remorse, guilty plea and efforts at rehabilitation, which include taking anger management and parenting courses. The upshot, Brown said, was that jail time was not warranted in this case.

The boy’s mother described the father as having a loving and good relationship with his son.

“We are pretty positive that he is moving in the direction of completing his probation and he will complete it properly,” his lawyer, Patricia Brown, told CKLW. “The conviction will not register — he receives a discharge — if he successfully completes probation.”

Brown said the family was relieved these “significant dramatic circumstances” had now been dealt with.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The root of the problem for B.C. man is the root

Just Posted

Kimberley to receive posting for full-time Paramedic position

Part of BCEHS’ final phase of their initiative to bring paramedicine to rural communities.

Kimberley vs Revelstoke; a look ahead

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters have made the KIJHL finals for the… Continue reading

College of the Rockies receives funds for trades from Province

College of the Rockies received more than $310,000 from the Ministry of… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council to hear from residents before proceeding with construction on Norton Avenue

Phases one and two are slated to be completed this year.

Spartan Race coming to Kimberley this July

Get ready to run, climb, and crawl through mud in this obstacle course-style race.

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Former B.C. police detective pleads guilty to 3 sex-related offences

James Fisher made his guilty pleas at provincial court in Surrey

B.C.-born professor celebrated as mathematical ‘visionary’

Robert Langlands, described as ‘towering figure’ of modern math, has roots in White Rock

The root of the problem for B.C. man is the root

Giant willow root clogs drain at South Okanagan residence

B.C. city to fine those who give cash to panhandlers, buskers

Kelowna City says it plans to review the buskers program in light of public concerns

Travelling pig visits Vancouver

Christopher the Travelling Pig enjoys himself in Vancouver and Whistler

B.C. company denies link to Facebook data scandal

Victoria-based AggregateIQ Data Services denies any connection to Cambridge Analytica

B.C. Liberal MLA injured in workplace accident

Worksafe BC is investigating how he was struck by a loader at a Fort St. John concrete business

Most Read