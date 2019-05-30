A woman speaks at a pipeline protest outside a Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fundraiser in Vancouver on May 22. (Protect the Inlet)

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

An investigation has been launched into the way police acted at a Vancouver anti-pipeline protest, according to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.

In a Thursday news release, the office said it would be reviewing how a 74-year-old woman was knocked to the ground by a police officer.

The video, which appeared in local media, shows a woman approaching a uniformed Vancouver police officer.

“The woman in the video steps forward and appears to make contact with one of the men, the woman is pushed back and falls to the ground,” the release read.

