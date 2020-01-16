One of the assets for sale by the City of Kimberley is Riverside Campground. Bulletin file

Process of selling City assets is moving forward, Mayor says

Riverside Campground and Bootleg Gap golf course are for sale

The City of Kimberley closed the Request For Proposal process on the sale of two city assets — Bootleg Gap Golf Course and Riverside Campground — last December 19.

Since that time, a committee of council has been going through the proposals.

“Council have reviewed the proposals and scored them,” said Mayor Don McCormick. “They have come up with the lead candidates. Direction has been given to begin negotiations.”

McCormick says he is unable to provide any more information as the issue remains in camera for Council.

“Who knows, we may not be able to get a deal, but we are moving forward through the process.”

Money from the sale of assets will be utilized as the city portion of grant funds, meaning the city wouldn’t have to borrow to fund some future projects.


