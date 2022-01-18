The Vancouver Career College Early childhood education program prepares you for meaningful work with young children during a crucial stage of their development. Classes are starting soon!

Province funds 30 new ECE seats at College of the Rockies

The provincial government has announced funding for 30 new Early Childhood Education seats at the College of the Rockies.

“With more childcare spaces available to families across the Kootenays, it is important that there are trained staff available,” said MLA Brittny Anderson, in a BC NDP caucus news release. “Our government is working closely with College of the Rockies to make that a reality, and 30 additional spaces will mean that there are many more graduates every year to help care for our little ones.”

The 30 seats complements an additional province-wide total of 147 seats at eight post-secondary institutions.

The new seats will include full- and part-time studies, online learning specialty programs in Indigenous community-based delivery, infant and toddler, and special needs, according to the announcement.

The province is investing $1.32 million to expand ECE seats at post-secondary institutions, as part of a 10-year plan, according to a provincial news release.

Since 2018, the province says it has invested $8.66 million and added over 1,000 ECE training spaces at 13 post-secondary institutions.

