Province grants $720,000 to Cranbrook airport

The provincial government has granted $720,000 to the Canadian Rockies International Airport through a program that helps essential services remain open during the pandemic.

The funding, announced by transportation minister Rob Fleming, is being distributed to 55 regional airports and 20 inter-city bus operators, to help support transit and airport operators.

“Our government is working to keep vital services operating during this unprecedented time, and this funding will help British Columbians – especially those in rural areas of the province – have a safe and reliable way to travel to essential appointments,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We know inter-city bus companies and regional airports were in critical need of funding to keep their operations going during COVID-19. With this investment, inter-city buses and regional airports will now have the funding they need to continue operating and serving people.”

The funding is part of a program that has earmarked $6.2 million for inter-city bus operators and $16.5 million for regional airports.

Each of the 55 airports that received funding submitted a letter of interest confirming it’s role in medevac services, while also identifying pre- and post-pandemic revenue and expenditures for the current fiscal year.

The funding will go towards maintaining air terminals, runways and supporting related operations.



