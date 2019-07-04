The province is looking for feedback from snowmobilers on new signage and maps. (File photo)

Province wants feedback on snowmobile signage and mapping

The survey must be done by July 14

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development is collecting feedback on snowmobile riding area maps.

According to the survey description the results will help guide the development of new maps and signage for riding areas.

The new maps and signage are intended to ensure consistency that the same information is available to snowmobilers across the province and that the signs are clear as, at the moment, many trail heads do not provide maps or information about the riding area and surrounding landscape, according to the information provided with the survey.

The ministry anticipates creating and installing new signage and maps for the 2019-2020 riding season.

The survey is anonymous and takes 10-15 minutes and must be done before July 14.

For more information about the survey contact bryan.mitchell@gov.bc.ca

 

Most Read