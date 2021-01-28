Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu welcomes provincial funding to support addictions treatments operated by Turning Points Collaborative Society Jan. 28, 2021. (Contributed)

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu welcomes provincial funding to support addictions treatments operated by Turning Points Collaborative Society Jan. 28, 2021.

Provincial boost for addictions treatment in Vernon welcomed: MLA

MLA Harwinder Sandhu says the provincial funding is more impactful amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The province has awarded more than $2 million to fund 53 eligible grant applications to support bed-based treatment and recovery services in British Columbia.

Turning Points Collaborative Society (TPCS) in Vernon is one of those that will receive a boost and MLA Harwinder Sandhu welcomes the funding, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic and opioid crisis have been very difficult for people, especially when it comes to mental health and addictions,” Sandhu said in a statement Thursday, Jan. 28.

The funding supports existing bed-based treatment and recovery services; an investment into providing quality living environments where individuals can concentrate on recovery.

“As a health-care professional, I’ve seen firsthand how the Turning Points Collaborative Society has helped people working through these issues in the Vernon area,” she continued. “That’s why our government is there to support them, ensuring they can continue providing care and doing their important work in a safe way. The value of what they do for our families, friends, neighbours and communities cannot be overstated.”

Seven service providers were awarded grant funding in Interior Health.

“The overlapping overdose and COVID-19 emergencies have created unparalleled challenges for British Columbians, especially those with substance use disorders,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson said. “We are listening to the recovery community and working to ensure mental health and addictions services continue being there for people throughout the pandemic and after.”

Most Read