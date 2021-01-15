Provincial government issues reminder that Lussier River Hot Springs remain temporarily closed

The Lussier River Hot Springs are accessed by the Whiteswan Forest Service Road south of Canal Flats. Bulletin file.

The provincial government is reminding people that the Lussier Hot Springs in Whiteswan Provincial Park remain temporarily closed to ensure health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: BC Park closures include Lussier River hot springs

A few people have been ignoring the closure since it was put in place last spring, spurring Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok in August to ask that people please abide by the closure.

READ: MLA Clovechok cites concerns over park violations at Lussier Hot Springs

Now the province is reminding people again.

Additional signage has been posted in the park to notify visitors about the closure of the hot springs along the Lussier River. Fencing has been installed at the entrance of the main path to the hot springs, but vandalism continues to be an ongoing problem.

Park rangers have issued several fines to people who continue to enter the hot springs. Anyone found in a closed area of a park is in contravention of the Park Act and will be fined.

Other opportunities for local hot springs experiences can be found in the neighbouring communities of Fairmont and Radium, which have developed facilities with the ability to ensure appropriate physical distancing.

By order and direction of the provincial health officer, B.C. has several restrictions in place to significantly reduce COVID-19 transmission. At this time, all non-essential travel should be avoided. This includes travel into and out of B.C. and between regions within the province.

The Lussier Hot Springs are located on the Whiteswan Forest Service Road, just off Highway 95 south of Canal Flats.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter