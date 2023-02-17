Preliminary drawings of the four-plex units for 2325 Warren Ave.

Public hearings set for Warren Avenue 4-plex development

Public hearings for a new residential (two four-unit buildings) build on Warren Ave. have been set for Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. These will be electronic public hearings.

The buildings are planned for the site of a former garage in Lower Blarchmont and will require changing zoning fro Automotive Commercial to Commercial and a reclassification of the OCP land use from residential to commercial.

The property was the site of a gas station and has undergone remediation in recent years to make the site suitable for re-development, council was told in a report from the planning department. The proponents are proposing to develop the site with multi-unit buildings, with preliminary plans showing two four-unit buildings. Council approved first reading of the amending bylaws on January 23rd, 2023, which initiated the formal review process.

There are other nearby parcels that are zoned as Commercial or multi-unit residential. The planning department believes the property would lend itself well to additional residential and/or commercial use.

As the property is on Highway 95A, the Ministry of Transportation was consulted and has given preliminary approval provided the required setbacks and access issues will be addressed during the permitting stage.

