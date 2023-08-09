Public input period on Kimberley Parks and Facilities Master Plan underway

The city is also looking to hear from user groups this month

The public engagement process for the city of Kimberley’s Parks and Facilities Master Plan is well underway at engagekimberley.ca

READ: City seeks public engagement for development of Parks and Facilities Master Plan

The plan will:

• Inform decision making on future investment and development;

• Identify opportunities to optimize programming and overall service delivery that reflect best practices;

• Identify a philosophical foundation for parks and recreation services; and

• Establish an operational/management framework for the ongoing management of the City’s parks, trails, facilities, and recreation assets.

Suggestions and ideas are flowing in and they are varied.

They include many suggestion that the city consider building a dedicated pickleball facility, given the growing popularity of the sport.

Dogs are in the thoughts of many, and Kimberley is indeed a town with a lot of dogs. Suggestions include a dedicated dog park with water access and also improving access and usability of the river side ‘off leash dog park’ in Marysville. Also suggested was fencing off a loop in the trail system so people with dogs can have a place to work with dogs off leash in security. And another was for a Nordic ski loop that allows dogs.

While the Civic Centre does provide an indoor walking track for seniors in the cold weather, one suggestion is that a rubberized track would be helpful.

There were also suggestions around playgrounds, one that Kimberley could use more of them, given the number of young families. Also better landscaping at playgrounds as well as more shade trees and benches.

As for large facilities, it was noted that the dressing rooms at the Civic Centre were in need of upgrading along with dedicated rooms for girls. Another suggestion was that handrails could be installed to make it easier for those with mobility issues to get to the seating areas.

You can add your suggestions at engagekimberley.ca or you can write on a sounding board at the Aquatic Centre.

This month community organization/user group engagement will begin. If you would like your group to receive an invitation participate in an online survey send your group’s contact information to parksandfacilitybooking@kimberley.ca

Coming in September, there will a community open house to meet with city staff and the project consultants.

Once the final master plan is developed, residents will have further opportunity to review and provide more feedback.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter