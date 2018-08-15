Public meeting on Meachen Creek, Lost Dog fires in Kimberley tonight

The City of Kimberley and the Regional District of East Kootenay will be hosting a public meeting tonight, Wednesday, August 15 at the Kimberley Conference and Athlete Training Centre. Meeting time is 6 p.m.

The meeting has been called to provide information on the local fire situation, specifically the Meachen Creek and Lost Dog fires. Representatives from the RDEK and the City of Kimberley, along with BC Wildfires personnel will be in attendance. There will be a question and answer session at the end of meeting.

If you are unable to attend, tune in to the Kimberley Bulletin’s FaceBook page. We will provide a live feed of the meeting.