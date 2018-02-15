A public memorial will be held for Joan MacKinnon and Clayton Murrell on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Western Financial Place, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Public memorial to be held for couple killed in Highway 3 accident

A joint celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Western Financial Place

A public joint memorial service for Clayton Murrell and Joan MacKinnon is scheduled for this Saturday February 17 at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook beginning promptly at 2:30pm.

Murrell and MacKinnon passed away in a car accident on Highway 3 east of Yahk a week ago. Murrell served as a fire captain with Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, while MacKinnon worked with as the aquatic supervisor with Cranbrook Community Services department.

Due to the large expected attendance, those planning on attending are asked to be seated by 2:15pm. Public parking at Western Financial Place will be restricted to the east and north lots only. The south lot will be closed.

For those uniformed personnel (Fire, RCMP, BCEHS, SAR groups and all other uniformed agencies) attending, you are asked to please meet at the muster point in the band room at Mount Baker Secondary School no later than 1:00pm, with a mandatory meeting to be held prior to the assembly and march of emergency services. Those participating in the march will return to the school following the memorial.

Parking is available in the Safeway parking lot and along 14th Avenue South.

Previous story
Canada dumps Swiss in men’s hockey opener
Next story
Trump refuses to address gun control following deadly Florida shooting

Just Posted

Kimberley City Council discusses 2017 SunMine numbers

The City of Kimberley has released the preliminary figures for the SunMine,… Continue reading

Public memorial to be held for couple killed in Highway 3 accident

A joint celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Western Financial Place

Specialist shortage affecting elective surgeries

East Kootenay Regional Hospital recruiting additional anesthetists

Clovechok on Throne Speech

The shine is coming off the penny, says MLA Doug Clovechok after… Continue reading

Powerful Kimberley Senior Girls Basketball hold off challenge and win another Kootenay Tournament

All cylinders are firing for Selkirk’s Senior Girls basketball squad and Coach… Continue reading

Kimberley residents take icy road conditions into their own hands

Kimberley residents took icy road conditions into their own hands yesterday evening,… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Climate adaptation needed, B.C. auditor says

Flooding, wildfire risks need local, provincial action

Opinion: Seriously Kim? We have the right to bare arms

A Princeton reporter reacts after a former Canadian prime minister says women should cover up on TV

‘Supercluster’ tech groups to share up to $950M in federal cash

It’s part of a high-tech collaboration to foster growth and create jobs

Home sales in Canada dip to lowest level in 3 years: CREA

Canadian Real Estate Association says January activity was down in 75% of local markets

Thirteen pedestrians hit in 14 months in Prince Rupert

Multimedia story on three people who want change after at least eight pedestrians hit in crosswalks

Trump refuses to address gun control following deadly Florida shooting

While Trump avoids the topic, Florida governor Rick Scott vows to keep mentally ill from getting guns

BCHL Today: Langley road woes continue and Express fly off the rails

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read