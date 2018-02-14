Public memorial to be held for couple killed in Highway 3 accident

A public memorial will be held for Joan MacKinnon and Clayton Murrell on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Western Financial Place, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Murrell and MacKinnon passed away in a car accident on Highway 3 east of Yahk a week ago. Murrell served as a fire captain with Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, while MacKinnon worked with as the aquatic supervisor with Cranbrook Community Services department.

Due to the large expected attendance, those planning on attending are asked to be seated by 2:15pm. Public parking at Western Financial Place will be restricted to the east and north lots only. The south lot will be closed.

For those uniformed personnel (Fire, RCMP, BCEHS, SAR groups and all other uniformed agencies) attending, you are asked to please meet at the muster point in the band room at Mount Baker Secondary School no later than 1:00pm, with a mandatory meeting to be held prior to the assembly and march of emergency services. Those participating in the march will return to the school following the memorial.

Parking is available in the Safeway parking lot and along 14th Avenue South.

