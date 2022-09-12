Purcell Golf launches 2023 membership drive amidst ongoing evolution to historic facility

Amid an ongoing evolution to the historic Kimberley Golf Club, Purcell Golf has launched their 2023 membership drive.

The membership drive commenced Friday, Sept, 9 and includes memberships and a limited number of special-issue 20-year memberships. The club will contact existing members directly with information on how and when to renew their memberships.

New members can purchase memberships in the pro shop from Sept. 9 onwards. These new members will be entitled to two special offers if they sign up and pay before Oct. 9: a 20 per cent discount on the regular price of a membership and free golf for the remainder of the 2022 season, as per the terms of their 2023 membership.

“We are nearing the completion of a transition plan for the golf course, designed to minimize inconvenience, maximize benefit, and enhance the overall experience we have on offer,” said Duncan MacLeod, president of Purcell Golf and CEO, head of school for Purcell Collegiate incorporated.

“With two holes constructed last summer, three more this summer, and another three pending next summer, we’re close to realizing our goals for both the golf course and the school.”

The course will see three new holes ready for play in 2023 as work continues to prepare for the much-anticipated construction of Purcell Collegiate School.

Simon Jones, director of golf at Purcell, said he couldn’t be happier with the transition process so far, adding that they had a packed tee sheet for this past year and that it was, “to the best of anyone’s knowledge, the busiest year in our history.”

“Course conditions were superb and construction of the new holes did not impact enjoyment due to their location, away from the majority of the holes currently in play,” Jones said. “We’ll be able to offer that same great experience next year as we complete construction of the final three holes while continuing with our original 18 holes for one more season.

“That said, we are looking forward to previewing our newly-constructed holes on a regular basis next season to give members and the general public an enticing glimpse of what is to come for the 2024 season, our 100th -anniversary year. That’s when all seven of the new holes will become part of the permanent routing, launching a new era for Purcell Golf and the Kimberley Golf Club.”

The vision and constructions of the new golf holes have been entrusted to Kimberley native Trevor Dormer and Dormer Designs who has been working closely alongside superintendent Tim Foley.

“The transition plan continues to work well and sets us up so nicely for the future. In 2023, it will be business as usual: same 18 holes we’re used to while the final three holes are completed,” explained Kimberley Golf Club vice president Ron Osterkampf. “It’s fitting, really: we’ll get to play one more year on the old layout in 2023 before we celebrate our centennial in 2024 with seven incredible new holes designed and built by Trevor Dormer.”

MacLeod added that he has nothing but praise for the efforts of Dormer and Foley and the results they’ve attained, especially under challenging circumstances.

“These are historically unprecedented times to be engaging a capital project of this nature.,” he said.

“Trevor and Tim have done an amazing job getting us to where we are and setting us up to get to where we need to be in terms of the construction plan for the school, the 100th – anniversary celebration timeline for the course, and the final stage of the development plan which will see the addition of a new driving range and a new clubhouse, both relocated to lands adjacent to the new holes and overlooking the St. Mary River.”

He explained that all this work is part of a long-term vision that encompasses more than golf itself. After the clubhouse is relocated, the plan is for it to become an activity hub focused on golf, as well as river access for the community including amenities fore outdoor activities and events.

MacLeod said the vision is for it to become a “nexus point” for anglers, paddlers, hikers and other user groups as well as golfers.

Jones said the transformation this historic golf course is undergoing has “exceeded all expectations,” not just with regards to the building process, but also the current state of operations.

“We have an Events Manager now, a familiar face in a new role for the many in Kimberley who know Joanna Heath, and she’s knocking it out of the park. The Our Course, Your Cause fundraisers for local non-profits have been a huge success and, starting next year, we’ll be regularly hosting weddings, reunions, parties, and celebrations of life,” he said.

“Great things are happening in the Raven’s Roost as well with Chef Patrick Sinclair and his team serving up delicious meals to golfers and the general public alike. If you haven’t been to the course in a while, a great opportunity to reacquaint yourself will be our Side Rock event on September 17. It’s an open-air market with an open-house aspect. Come down to check out the vendors and experience the changes and the energy first-hand.”

For more information visit www.purcell.golf, email proshop@purcell.golf or call 250-427-4161



