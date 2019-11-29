Purcell International Education hosting community information night on proposed international school

As mentioned in the Bulletin earlier this week, Purcell International Education has been planning on hosting an information session for the community, giving residents the opportunity to learn more about the proposed international boarding school.

They announced on Thursday that they will indeed be hosting a Community Information Session, which will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 7p.m. at McKim school in the theatre.

The event can be found on Facebook by searching Community Information Session.

“Purcell International Education (PIE) will be hosting a Community Information Session at McKim Theatre on Thursday, December 5 from 7:00 – 9:00 PM,” reads the event description on Facebook. “The focus of the session will be Purcell Collegiate, PIE’s in-development international boarding school.

“Anyone interested in learning more about the project is encouraged to attend. The purpose of this session is to provide the community with project update before engaging directly with community members in a questions-and-answer format. If you won’t be able to attend, please feel free to submit a question in advance via email to info@piecanada.ca. We are planning to stream the session via Facebook Live on this page but recommend attending in person in case of technical difficulties and because our focus will be the community members in the theatre. We will not delay the session to address technical issues with the live stream.”



