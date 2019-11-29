Purcell International Education hosting community information night on proposed international school

The session takes place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 7p.m. at McKim school

As mentioned in the Bulletin earlier this week, Purcell International Education has been planning on hosting an information session for the community, giving residents the opportunity to learn more about the proposed international boarding school.

They announced on Thursday that they will indeed be hosting a Community Information Session, which will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 7p.m. at McKim school in the theatre.

The event can be found on Facebook by searching Community Information Session.

RELATED: Kimberley City Council approves OCP map amendment for proposed international school

“Purcell International Education (PIE) will be hosting a Community Information Session at McKim Theatre on Thursday, December 5 from 7:00 – 9:00 PM,” reads the event description on Facebook. “The focus of the session will be Purcell Collegiate, PIE’s in-development international boarding school.

“Anyone interested in learning more about the project is encouraged to attend. The purpose of this session is to provide the community with project update before engaging directly with community members in a questions-and-answer format. If you won’t be able to attend, please feel free to submit a question in advance via email to info@piecanada.ca. We are planning to stream the session via Facebook Live on this page but recommend attending in person in case of technical difficulties and because our focus will be the community members in the theatre. We will not delay the session to address technical issues with the live stream.”


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Several people stabbed in London Bridge incident, declared act of terrorism
Next story
New year may bring further reduction to flat tax in Kimberley

Just Posted

New year may bring further reduction to flat tax in Kimberley

If Council adopts the new flat tax bylaw, it will be reduced again by $80 in 2020, increase for vacant lots

Purcell International Education hosting community information night on proposed international school

The session takes place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 7p.m. at McKim school

Selkirk Junior Girls volleyball team celebrates successful season

The Selkirk Junior Girls Volleyball team finished their season last weekend at… Continue reading

Slick jazz and entertaining anecdotes at Superstein concert in Kimberley

Review of the Worlds Apart concert by Andrea Superstein, live at Studio 64

Symphony of the Kootenays Christmas Concert this Saturday at Key City Theatre

The always popular Christmas Concert performance by the a Symphony of the… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: 5 ways to look festive – fast

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

There were 96,000 crashes in B.C. parking lots in 2018, ICBC says

ICBC is asking drivers to prioritize safety over finding the perfect parking spot while shopping for holidays

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Dismissal comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way

First Nation elder’s trial accusing B.C. Mountie of excessive force begins

Irene Joseph says run-in with Const. Darrin Meier in 2014 has left her with psychological damage

Wasa author releases third book

Author Nowell Berg is proud to announce the release of his third… Continue reading

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges

Earlier in the week, Andrew Scheer had been blasted by party supporters in Montreal

Hockey reckoning amid renewed call for independent body to probe abuse

Former Olympic skier Allison Forsyth says if such an organization had existed in the late 1990s

PHOTOS: Black Friday frenzy goes global – and not everyone’s happy

Many countries don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but they are participating in Black Friday consumerism

Most Read