Pictured are various stakeholders from Kimberley Golf Club and Purcell International Education during their ribbon cutting ceremony on January 15, 2020. (Submitted file)

Purcell International Education, Kimberley Golf Club celebrate sale of course

PIE officially assumed control of the course on January 13.

Purcell International Education (PIE) and the Kimberley Golf Club (KGC) recently held a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the purchase of the golf course from KGC to PIE.

The stakeholder event took place at the Trickle Creek Lodge on January 15, 2020, just two days after PIE assumed control of the course.

In a press release, PIE explained that it has taken 18 months of cooperative negotiations between the two businesses to structure a deal that would secure the future of the club while providing PIE with land to build their proposed international boarding school, Purcell Collegiate.

“The event provided PIE and KGC with an important opportunity to update stakeholders on transition plans for the golf course with a focus on the mutual benefit this unique deal affords,” says the press release.

PIE adds that over the next three months they will be working with the KGC executive and senior golf course staff to allocate an initial capital investment of $175,000 into golf course enhancements and upgrades.

Duncan MacLeod, President of PIE, said the plans for the course moving forward will officially be announced in April, at the start of the season.

“We’re not planning on getting into specifics just yet,” said MacLeod. “We’re saving announcements until the Open House we are planning in April. Following that, there will be [a] grand opening in May. It’s an exciting time for [both] PIE and KGC. We can’t wait for spring.”

He went on to say that the general public and KGC members can expect a restored and revitalized course.

“We’re working with senior staff and the KGC executive to identify opportunities to build on what is already there and make it better,” MacLeod explained. “It’s [an] historic golf course in a world-class location with a devoted membership base and an industry-leading team of managers. In partnership with the KGC executive and with the guidance of Director of Golf Simon Jones, Food and Beverage Manager Joanna Heath, and Course Superintendent Tim Foley, PIE’s goal is to restore and revitalize the course, creating a bridge between its storied past and its bright future.”

Simon Jones, Director of Golf, agreed, saying that this opportunity will enhance the course’s future.

“PIE is a wonderful new chapter in the club’s long history,” said Jones. “I am excited about the new additions to the facility this year to enhance the member and public experience. We will continue to grow our junior and ladies’ programs and I look forward to announcing a number of new initiatives to increase participation.”

Ron Christensen, KGC President, said, “PIE now owns and operates the course but KGC still exists as a club. Memberships are still purchased through the club and member benefits at the course will continue as they were. In fact, PIE plans to enhance and expand them. The KGC looks forward to continuing the relationship and cooperation, long into the future.”

PIE and the KGC executive would once again like to thank KGC members for their patience and ongoing support of the process that led to this one-of-a-kind agreement, said the press release.


Purcell International Education, Kimberley Golf Club celebrate sale of course

