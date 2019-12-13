Past and present board members from Kimberley Golf Club are pictured signing over ownership of the course to Purcell International Education in the summer of 2019. Pictured from left to right (bottom) Duncan MacLeod, President of Purcell International Education, Ron Christensen, President of the Board of Directors at KGC, Ron Osterkampf, Vice President of the Board of Directors at KGC. (Top) John Burrell, past Board Member at KGC, Simon Jones, Director of Golf at KGC, Anne Wright, past Board Member at KGC, Derek Baker, Financial Secretary at KGC and Bob Mclean, Vice President of the Board of Directors at KGC. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Purcell International Education, Kimberley Golf Club set closing date for sale of golf course

The course will officially be sold to PIE in January.

Purcell International Education (PIE) announced in a press release Thursday that a closing date of January 13, 2020 has been confirmed for PIE’s purchase of the Kimberley Golf Course lands.

Duncan MacLeod, President of PIE, explained the unique nature of the deal.

“We view this deal as a partnership, not a purchase,” he said. “It was designed from day one to be mutually beneficial to PIE and KGC and we jointly engaged the process to ensure the best interests of the KGC membership were not only secured but also enhanced. We look forward to working with KGC to build four new, world-class holes for the course prior to beginning school construction on what will become the former site of holes six, seven, eight and nine.”

Ron Christensen, President of KGC, says the club is also looking forward to the future of the course.

“The Kimberley Golf Club is pleased with the progress made to date by PIE. We look forward to continuing the transition process and the final documents being signed. The board appreciates the continuing support and patience of our members through this process,” said Christensen.

The focus for both PIE and KGC now shifts to transition planning and gearing up for the 2020 golf season. The two organizations will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony and launch event on January 15, 2020, at which time several exciting announcements will be made, says MacLeod, including more information on pending investments to be made by PIE to improve the golf experience of members and the general public.

PIE and KGC say they would like to thank KGC members for their patience and ongoing support of the process that led to the agreement.

For more information, visit www.piecanada.ca or www.kimberleygolfclub.ca.


