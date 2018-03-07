The Opening Ceremonies of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

Black Press Multimedia Editor Arnold Lim shared his two-month experience working on the ground at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic games.

Contact Arnold Lim at arnold.lim@blackpress.ca

 

The Opening Ceremonies of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Previous story
Doping documentary’s Oscar win aids efforts to combat corruption in sport

Just Posted

Dynamiters start with a win

5 -1 over Columbia Valley in the opener; game two tonight in Kimberley

Kimberley RCMP nab nine impaired drivers in February

In February Kimberley RCMP officers removed nine impaired drivers from the road.… Continue reading

Supporting the Pines Memorial Society

Kimberley FOCUS makes a $500 donation to the Pines Memorial Society. FOCUS… Continue reading

College of the Rockies Offering International Internships

College of the Rockies will facilitate 30 international internships for young people… Continue reading

RDEK pursuing grant funding for emergency operations

Regional government wishes to upgrade equipment at local Emergency Operations Centre.

News Recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Feds eye tougher screening of gun owners for mental health, violence concerns

The Liberals are planning to introduce legislation in coming weeks to fulfill platform promises on firearms, including a requirement for “enhanced background checks”

Alleged Toronto serial killer previously questioned, released by police

Bruce McArthur is now facing six first-degree murder charges related to men who have gone missing from Toronto’s gay village

Doping documentary’s Oscar win aids efforts to combat corruption in sport

An Oscar win for the doping documentary “Icarus” is “a great addition” to ongoing efforts to combat corruption in sport

Dementia villages offer secured freedom to aging B.C. patients

Alzheimer’s Society predicts 940,000 people will suffer from dementia by 2031

Nanaimo restaurant owners awarded $1.7M in lawsuit

Supreme Court of B.C. justice finds CRA investigators were gleeful about anticipated prosecution

Canada takes the win at junior curling championship

Langley’s Tyler Tardi and his rink edged Norway 8-7 in an extra end

Canada Post owes Vancouver Island store owner nearly $30,000 in rent

Chris Ellis says Canada Post owes him nearly $30,000 in unpaid rent dating back a few years.

Most Read