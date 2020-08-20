Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

A python that went missing in Victoria in July is once again on the loose – this time in Saanich.

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, the Saanich Police Department received a report about yet another missing snake. The 4.5-foot ball python had been in a backpack and escaped while its owner was asleep in the 800-block of Snowdrop Avenue.

This is the python’s second time on the lam this in recent weeks. On July 2, Victoria Police Department received a report the snake has gone missing in the 200-block of Bay Street. On Aug 12, more than a month later, it was spotted hiding under a vehicle in the 1900-block of Richardson Street – more than six kilometres from where it went missing.

READ ALSO: Missing python found under vehicle in Victoria

“As the ball python normally habitats in grasslands and shrublands, it is possible the snake has made its way to such an area in Saanich,” said Sgt. Chris Horsley in a written statement. However, he noted the non-venomous critter could have remained in the Marigold neighbourhood as ball pythons aren’t very active.

Police are asking residents to be cautious and to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 if they spot the snake.

Officers are also investigating how the snake is being kept to ensure “appropriate measures of care are being undertaken by the owner.”

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Doctor Creek wildfire burning near Blue Lake Camp
Next story
Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Just Posted

Doctor Creek wildfire burning near Blue Lake Camp

Staff, guests evacuated from camp as fire in the Findlay Creek area grows to estimated 400 hectares

Kimberley City Council meeting August 17

Kimberley City Council held their regular meeting on Monday, August 17, 2020,… Continue reading

Live music returns to Cranbrook with PeakFest 2020

“Maskerade in Moir” to be held over four Saturdays in September in Moir Park

Dunbar Creek fire disrupting traffic near Radium, 55 active fires in region

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there are a total of 55… Continue reading

Federal government to join assessment of Teck coal mine expansion in B.C.

Contamination was a main concern of eight interveners who asked Ottawa to assist B.C. in reviewing the expansion

Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

New benefits for recovery and caretakers also announced

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020

On average, 67 per cent of B.C.’s water-related deaths occur during June, July and August

Teck pegged with U.S. tribes’ $1.6M legal bill

A previous ruling holds Teck Metals liable for response costs incurred by the confederated tribes

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Compensation may be paid after 18,000 incorrect marks in 2019

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

Most Read