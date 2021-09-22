Needles are seen filled with the vaccination for COVID-19 at a truck stop along highway 91 North in Delta, B.C., on June 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Needles are seen filled with the vaccination for COVID-19 at a truck stop along highway 91 North in Delta, B.C., on June 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Quebec man punches nurse in face for giving wife COVID-19 vaccine

Police say the nurse had to be treated in hospital for serious injuries to her face

Police in Quebec say they are looking for a man who is alleged to have repeatedly punched a nurse in the face because he was angry she had vaccinated his wife against COVID-19.

Police say a man between the ages of 30 and 45 approached the nurse on Monday morning at a pharmacy in Sherbrooke, Que., about 150 kilometres east of Montreal.

They say he accused the nurse of vaccinating his wife against her consent and repeatedly punched the nurse before leaving the store.

Police say the nurse had to be treated in hospital for serious injuries to her face.

Quebec’s order of nurses tweeted today that the alleged assault was unacceptable and wished the nurse a full recovery.

Sherbrooke police are asking for the public’s help in finding the assailant, who they say has short dark hair, dark eyes, thick eyebrows and a tattoo resembling a cross on his hand.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Go the hell home’: B.C. leaders condemn anti-vaccine passport protests

RELATED: ‘Stay away from children!’: Premier denounces protesters who entered Salmon Arm schools

Asian American hate crimesCoronavirusnursevaccines

Previous story
Accused in fatal North Vancouver library stabbing facing 5 new attempted murder charges
Next story
O’Toole triggers campaign review after loss, saying no one more disappointed than him

Just Posted

Two Calgary men were arrested for fraudulent sales of RV camping lots, cabin lots and dock spaces at Sweetwater Resort at Lake Koocanusa in the East Kootenay.
Two arrested, charged, in fraud case at Sweetwater Resort at Koocanusa

Rob Morrison spent $3,630 on Facebook ads between Aug. 22 to Sept. 20 during his campaign to be re-elected as Kootenay-Columbia MP. Photo: Rob Morrison Facebook page
Rob Morrison led Kootenay-Columbia candidates in Facebook spending

Former Kimberley City Councillor Jack Ratcliffe. Bulletin file
Nominations now open for Jack Ratcliffe Award

Kimberley is one of 33 communities in B.C. to get a substantial grant to fund the improvement of local trails systems. Photo courtesy of news.gov.bc.ca.
Kimberley, other Kootenay communties get grant funding for trails projects