A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II inside the B.C. legislature building has been adorned in black to mark her death. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II inside the B.C. legislature building has been adorned in black to mark her death. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Queen Elizabeth’s legacy to live on in B.C.: Premier John Horgan

Premier says each of her seven visits to B.C. brought residents together in a common purpose

The life of Queen Elizabeth is being celebrated in British Columbia upon news of her death today.

British Columbia Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin issued a statement expressing sadness at the Queen’s death, saying her long and steadfast reign touched entire generations of Canadian families.

Austin says those generations watched her grow from a teenage princess who trained as a mechanic during the Second World War, to a young queen who charmed crowds on many Canadian tours, and then to a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Premier John Horgan says the Queen will be remembered for her full-hearted service to her people.

He says each of her seven visits to British Columbia brought residents together in a common purpose.

Horgan says the Queen made time for people, especially children, at every opportunity.

“For the tens of thousands of people who came out to see the Queen as she travelled to communities throughout B.C., these moments will be cherished for a lifetime,” Horgan says in a statement.

The premier says her legacy will live on in the many organizations and charities she supported, including the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, created to protect and conserve forests throughout the Commonwealth.

BC legislatureJohn HorganRoyal familyUnited Kingdom

Previous story
MLA Clovechok reflects on Queen’s passing
Next story
B.C.’s Assistant Deputy Attorney General defends justice system amid criticism

Just Posted

The Mt. Evans fire continues to burn 27 km southwest of Kimberley. Kathy Merkel file
Mt. Evans fire southwest of Kimberley is at 290 hectares

A number of local community leaders and volunteers were recognized by Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison as part of the Platinum Jubilee making the 70th anniversary since the coronation of Queen Elizabeth 2. Trevor Crawley photo.
Community leaders, volunteers recognized as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

An ecosystem restoration burn will take place near Premier Lake Provincial Park, possibly beginning Sunday, September 11 if conditions allow. BC Wildfire Service file
Ecosystem restoration burn planned for Premier Lake area

Keynote speaker, Kevin Lamoureux. SD6 file
SD6 staff meet for District Day of Learning prior to school starting