(File photo)

Raccoons getting comfy in Elk Valley

WildSafeBC is reporting sightings of raccoons in Fernie and Sparwood

A new resident is making itself at home in the Elk Valley, with reports of raccoons appearing in Fernie and Sparwood.

“We haven’t had many reports, but it seems that they are making their way to East Kootenay communities,” said Local WildSafeBC community coordinator, Kathy Murray.

“I’ve had a few reports of them out at the airport – Mountainview division in Fernie, and now in Sparwood. I know that Kimberley has also had lots of reports of raccoons.”

The masked bandits are not a common sight in this little slice of British Columbia, being more visible in the more temperate and warmer parts of the province, but Murray said they’d go where the food was.

“Raccoons can cause significant damage to buildings, gardens, because they’re looking for food,” said Murray. “The message is the same (as the message) with bears – it’s about managing attractants, (and) not providing easy food sources for them.”

Murray said she wasn’t sure where the raccoons were coming from, but they’re here now. “They are opportunistic feeders, so if there are food sources available, they’re going to get to them.”

Raccoons live on a varied diet (as in: will eat anything) and their adaptability means they can thrive in the densest of urban centres according to WildSafeBC.

Raccoons prefer forested areas near water – so the Elk Valley may be well suited for them. The typically sleep away harsh winter months, but WildSafeBC says this isn’t a ‘true hibernation’ but a response to food scarcity.

READ MORE: WildSafeBC: Education and preventing human-wildlife conflict in the Elk Valley during a pandemic


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada ‘must build back better’ for Indigenous people after COVID-19: Bellegarde
Next story
‘We need to break down the boundaries’ for health care in Canada: Sparwood Mayor David Wilks

Just Posted

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

Volunteer shown is Paula Mihalcheon organizing grocery bags of recovered food for delivery. Mince pies were made by Rhonda Turner of Mountain Range Catering, they will be included in holiday hampers organized by local group, Seniors Helping Seniors.
Kimberley Food Recovery Project surpasses 100,000 pounds of food collected

The Kimberley Food Recovery Program passed a major milestone this week, having… Continue reading

The Drainage Water Treatment Plant that has been operating since 1979 to treat Sullivan water. Teck photo
Sullivan Mine-impacted groundwater has migrated below some Kimberley/Marysville properties

Teck staff to host online meetings regarding mine impacted groundwater; letters sent to owners of affected properties

.
Interior Health reports 203 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

One man and one woman, both in their late 70s, died in hospital

B.C. has now made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces. Photo: Ashley Wadhwani
Castlegar doctor shares personal COVID story, calls for adherence to guidelines

Dr. Megan Taylor was recently diagnosed with COVID

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

More details to be released later this week

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

COVID
B.C. mom irked with ‘inconsistent’ COVID rules after kids play date ends in warning

Lisa Engh’s friend nearly fined by APD after her children were playing with others in own backyard

Sparwood mayor David Wilks was in attendance at the street party to discuss potential changes to Centennial Square.
‘We need to break down the boundaries’ for health care in Canada: Sparwood Mayor David Wilks

Wilks said that digital healthcare systems in Canada should be able to speak across provincial borders

(File photo)
Raccoons getting comfy in Elk Valley

WildSafeBC is reporting sightings of raccoons in Fernie and Sparwood

Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

The program is in addition to its exisiting online education roster

Most Read