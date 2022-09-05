Raccoons will be looking for suitable denning sites soon, WildSafe BC says

WildSafe BC Kimberley Cranbrook is warning that raccoons will soon be looking for suitable denning sites, and that you should check all entry points to your attic and porches to make sure you don’t provide them a home for the winter.

At a visit to Kimberley Council in 2020, WildSafe Coordinator Danica Roussy said that the raccoon population in Kimberley was definitely increasing. The theory is that they made their way over the Gray Creek Pass from the Nelson area.

WildSafe has provided information on their Facebook page on how to avoid conflicts with raccoons.

Their advice is as follows:

“Raccoons are highly adaptable animals that thrive in areas where they find abundant sources of food. Having given birth to young (called kits) in June and July, you may spot family groups foraging together from dusk until dawn. Conflicts with people and their pets are often reported at this time of year and it is important that everyone ensures that all food sources are kept secure. Raccoons are omnivores that will eat just about anything that is edible. They will prey on small birds and their eggs, aquatic animals such as fish, frogs and crayfish, small reptiles and insects and other invertebrates. They also feed on crops such as corn, grain and fruit. Raccoons will also take advantage of any food sources we leave unprotected including pet food, bird seed, compost, and any scraps left in our garbage.

“Pets should always be brought inside from dusk to dawn to prevent altercations or predation by raccoons and other wildlife. While raccoons are not true hibernators, they do become less active over the winter and spend considerable time in their dens. Raccoons will begin seeking out suitable denning sites in the fall. Ensure that raccoons cannot access your attic or porch by inspecting all entry points and securing them as needed. “Raccoons and other arboreal animals may access your roof if you have overhanging tree branches.

“Raccoons are protected under the BC Wildlife Act. If you are experiencing conflicts with raccoons, explore long-term solutions before considering relocation by a professional. Without addressing the root causes, you are likely to experience repeat conflict with other raccoons or wildlife. “

