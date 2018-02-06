Alberta Premier Rachel Notley (Black Press files)

Rachel Notley says Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the province will stop importing wine from British Columbia.

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that would carry more Alberta oil sands bitumen to the B.C. coast.

B.C. has said it will restrict increased shipments of bitumen while it further studies the effectiveness of spill response and cleanup.

Notley says Alberta currently imports about 17 million bottles of wine worth $70 million annually from B.C. wineries.

She also says the Alberta Liquor and Gaming Commission will step up enforcement of sales from B.C. directly to consumers in her province.

Last week, Notley said Alberta was ending any further talks on power purchase agreements with B.C.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

Just Posted

Cranbrook and Kimberley looking ahead to 55+ BC Games

Submitted While most people are looking forward to Spring and flowers blooming,… Continue reading

Dynamiters chase first place in league

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters continued their quest for first place in… Continue reading

Three impaired drivers nabbed over weekend

From February 2 to 5th, Kimberley RCMP removed three impaired drivers from… Continue reading

New Dawn named as title sponsor for indoor sports facility

In conjunction with 40th anniversary New Dawn Developments steps up

No needles in the bins please

Improper disposal of needles has to stop, RDEK says

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Rachel Notley says Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

LETTER: Weaver fiddles while B.C.’s economic prospects burn

Skeena MLA warns of damage to B.C. investment from Green threats

B.C. mayor tells ‘urban myth’ of teen dying from fentanyl-laced vape, apologizes

Lions Bay mayor Karl Buhr is apologizing for telling a false story about a teen’s death

Grant funding received for Age Friendly Program

At the City Council meeting on February 6, 2018, Council presented a… Continue reading

In order to finish school Kamloops sex offender will serve time on weekends

Connor Neurauter garnered headlines across Canada after he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference

Coroner makes recommendations in 2015 whale-watching boat capsizing in Tofino

Six people died after whale watching vessel capsized in 2015

Most Read