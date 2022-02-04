Radium bighorn discussion continues at stakeholders meeting

The issue underlines the need for a comprehensive science-based BC Wildlife and Habitat Strategic Plan, says MLA Clovechok

Bighorns on the highway at Radium. MOTI file

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok (BC Liberal) continues to work on the issue of bighorn sheep fatalities at Radium.

A meeting was held on February 2 to discuss the bighorn issues and other areas of safety concern along Hwy 93 and 95, with increased traffic looming again this spring as the Kicking Horse pass construction will cause another detour.

There were 24 participants including the Ministry of Transport, RCMP, CVSE, Parks Canada, Regional District of East Kootenay, Columbia Shuswap Regional District, District of Invermere, Village of Radium Hot Springs, Town of Golden, MP Rob Morrison’s office.

Clovechok has also received quite a few messages of concern at his constituency offices in Kimberley and Revelstoke. Although Wildsight has requested the closure of the passing lane on One Mile Hill in Radium and a reduced speed limit there, the MOTI has indicated they do not feel that is a viable solution.

Clovechok says a lot has already been done on the issue and he outlined what has been done so far in a press release after the meeting

CURRENT SITUATION

– Oversized yellow warning signs and Changeable Message Signs (LED) are in place

– Salt stations have been placed a few hundred meters awayhowever sheep are habituated to the roadways

– Work is ongoing with Golden Rod & Gun Club to map sheep fatalities and identify patterns

– RCMP has dramatically increased presence (more than double) resulting over 3 times the number of moving vehicle charges.

– CVSE presence has increased to monitor commercial transport

– Land and geo-tech surveying and drilling have been done

– Conceptual designs are being completed for fencing-underpass/overpass

– Consultation and collaboration with First Nations is ongoing – Additional funding from the Federal Government is being pursued for fencing-underpass/overpass construction

NEW INITIATIVES

– Partnership with Shuswap Indian Band, Akisq’nuk First Nation, and MainRoads to place personnel at the hill to monitor sheep and motorists

– Additional funding initiatives: Village of Radium is accepting donations towards underpass/overpass project.

All of this work, Clovechok says, underlines the need for a comprehensive science-based BC Wildlife and Habitat Strategic Plan.

In the meantime MOTI has issued a statement asking motorists to slow down because the sheep are present on the highway because of deep snow.

“Unlike deer, these sheep don’t always move when a vehicle approaches, even if they’re standing (or sitting) in the middle of the road. When at the side of the highway, they may stroll onto the road, without warning.

“We’re working with local communities and environmental experts on short and long-term solutions. Please watch for warning signs, and slow down when you see sheep, to protect the animals and yourself.”

The stakeholders group plans another meeting in April before the detour begins again.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

