Luisa Weiskopf, visiting from Germany, takes advantage of a warm afternoon to sit in the sun and enjoy a book at Nanaimo’s Westwood Lake Park Thursday, Sept. 29. (Chris Bush/ News Bulletin)

Luisa Weiskopf, visiting from Germany, takes advantage of a warm afternoon to sit in the sun and enjoy a book at Nanaimo’s Westwood Lake Park Thursday, Sept. 29. (Chris Bush/ News Bulletin)

Rainfall, drought and wildfires by the numbers in British Columbia

British Columbia should be well into its rainy season, but instead persistent hot and dry weather has created drought conditions. Here are some of the numbers connected with the drought:

Recorded rainfall between July and Oct. 14, compared with average rainfall:

Vancouver: Current 16 mm. Average 165 mm

Victoria: Current 2 mm. Average 100 mm

Abbotsford: Current 10 mm. Average 222 mm

Chilliwack: Current 8 mm. Average 245 mm

Drought levels

The B.C. government ranks drought levels from 0 to 5, with a 5 rating being the most severe with adverse effects to socio-economic or ecosystem values being almost certain.

5: All regions of Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast, Lower Mainland, Fort Nelson, north, south and east Peace regions.

4: Central Coast, Haida Gwaii, eastern Pacific Range and Kettle.

Wildfires

199: wildfires still burning in B.C.

9: new wildfires sparked since Wednesday.

21.1: The percentage of wildfires that remain out of control.

Temperatures:

More than 150 maximum daytime temperature records were broken across British Columbia in September.

21.6 C: The high temperature on Oct. 13 in Victoria, 7 C above seasonal average.

22 C: The high temperature on Oct. 13 in Dawson Creek, 12 C above seasonal average.

— The Canadian Press

Climate changeWeather

Previous story
Kimberley Council moves ahead with rezoning former church to commercial
Next story
Cranbrook doctor raising money for medical equipment on Ukrainian front lines

Just Posted

Medical responders at work in a mechanics shop during a battle. Photo courtesy Tracey Parnell. Medical responders at work in a mechanics shop during a battle. Photo courtesy Tracey Parnell.
Cranbrook doctor raising money for medical equipment on Ukrainian front lines

The former Anglican Church on Wallinger Ave in Kimberley is going through a zoning change to commercial. Carolyn Grant photo
Kimberley Council moves ahead with rezoning former church to commercial

Black Umfolosi will be performing at Live @Studio 64 (presented by Overtime Beer Works) on Saturday October 29 at 8 p.m.
Not to be missed…..Black Umfolosi returns to Western Canada

Wildsight recently hosted the annual harvest party at the community garden. Dean Chatterson photo
Annual Kimberley community garden harvest party