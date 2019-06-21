Raptors’ Marc Gasol felt ‘like a rockstar’ after parade in Toronto

More than a million fans came from all over the country to attend the Raptors victory parade

Toronto Raptors’ Marc Gasol took to social media to thank fans for coming out and celebrating the team’s first NBA championship title on Monday.

More than a million fans came from all over the country to attend the Raptors victory parade that lasted several hours.

In his Twitter post, the Spanish-born player likened his experience to that of a rockstar. Attached to the tweet, Gasol included a clip of British rock band Queen performing in Wembley Stadium in London.

Fans took to social media to respond to Gasol’s heart felt tweet. Some went as far as to photoshop Gasol onto Queen front-man Freddie Mercury’s body.

Many fans pointed out that Gasol’s hilarious celebratory behaviour alone made the historic event worthwhile. Gasol joined the Raptors in February after eight years playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.

READ MORE: ‘This is unbelievable:’ Raptors dazzled by massive crowds at downtown Toronto parade

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets
Next story
Purchase of watershed near Kootenay Lake protects land, species at risk

Just Posted

Still time to sign up, volunteer for the Spartan Race at Kimberley Alpine Resort

This year will see a few changes to the courses: less climbing, more traversing says Race Director.

WildSafeBC offering electric fencing cost-share program

The program aims to deter grizzly bears from farmland and livestock.

Kimberley students weeding Mark Creek

Back in the spring, a group of Selkirk teachers agreed to work… Continue reading

City working towards emissions reduction goals

The City of Kimberley is reporting significant improvements by the City towards… Continue reading

Kimberley residents asked to leave ‘fawn in area’ signs alone

Signs are there for the protection of deer and people

VIDEO: After 73 years, siblings separated by adoption reunite in B.C

Donna Smith of Abbotsford and Clayton Myers of Williams Lake are glad they met each other

Just over 50% of British Columbians agree with Trans Mountain project approval: poll

Twenty-two per cent of British Columbians said they aren’t sure if the pipeline will be built or not

B.C. university professor gets seven-year sentence in Slovakia

TRU instructor David Scheffel was found guilty of sexual abuse and illegal weapon possession

Multigenerational pain of residential schools lingers for many in B.C.

Cycles of substance abuse and tragedy linked to colonial policies

‘A very scary situation’: B.C. man returns after three-day disappearance

Lorne Hamer-Jackson’s family was preparing to embark on another search when he returned

Kimberley Food Bank’s first cash raffle

Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank would like to congratulate the winners of… Continue reading

Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets

Nelson’s Katherine van der Veen gave birth to Ainsley, Olivia and Abigail last month

Woman sues Kelowna RCMP officer over ‘abhorrent’ interrogation in sex assault case

The woman involved in the 2012 interrogation is suing the officer and B.C.’s Minister of Justice

VIDEO: Footage of rare white orca captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

Most Read