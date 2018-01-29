RCMP arrest ‘bloodied’ man in downtown core

Charges are pending after Cranbrook RCMP arrested a man in the downtown core on Friday evening.

Police responded after a complaint of a ‘bloodied’ man with an axe and made the arrest without incident, according to an update on the Cranbrook RCMP twitter feed.

Investigators learned the injuries sustained occurred in a previous altercation and was not related to the axe.

No further information has been provided.

Previous story
WATCH: News Recap, Kimberley
Next story
RCMP recover stolen goods at Marysville residence

Just Posted

BC Liberals choose leader this weekend.

MLA Clovechok predicts at least two ballots

Dynamiters add to division lead

With each game increasing in importance to the standings, the Kimberley Dynamiters… Continue reading

RCMP recover stolen goods at Marysville residence

Kimberley RCMP have recovered property associated to a recent break and enter… Continue reading

RCMP arrest ‘bloodied’ man in downtown core

Charges are pending after Cranbrook RCMP arrested a man in the downtown… Continue reading

Skiing with the Rec Rut Runners

For six years, the Rec Rut Runners recreational ski race league has… Continue reading

WATCH: News Recap, Kimberley

A quick recap of this week’s top news stories.

BCHL Today: Merritt Centennials steal points in Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

B.C. cracks down on illegal ride hailing services, fines drivers

Investigation of Longmao, Udi Kuaiche, U Drop, RaccoonGo, GoKabu, Dingdang Carpool and AO Rideshare

Super moon, lunar eclipse, king tides combine for powerful event Wednesday

There will be a super blue blood moon on Wednesday and a total lunar eclipse, events that by themselves are not uncommon but combined they make for a spectacular night for skywatchers in Western Canada.

Bruno Mars has a magical night at Grammys, winning 6 for 6

The 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden was held on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community facing more murder charges

Bruce McArthur now facing five murder charges related to men missing from Toronto gay village

Langley man named deputy BC Conservative leader

Ran for party in 2017

Team B.C. drops to 1-2 record at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Nanaimo based team will face Team Quebec on Monday in Penticton

Team Manitoba on a roll at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Team Manitoba remained perfect Sunday at the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Most Read