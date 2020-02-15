RCMP arrest Kimberley woman after Invermere robbery

The hammer wield suspect. RCMP file

RCMP in the Columbia Valley are pleased to share that as a result of collaborative investigative efforts, combined with information received from the general public, a suspect has since been identified and arrested, in connection to Wednesday’s armed robbery.

On February 14, 2020 Columbia Valley RCMP officers travelled to Kimberley B.C. where they tracked down and arrested a 58-year-old Kimberley woman, identified as the suspect allegedly responsible for the robbery of the Dairy Queen in Invermere. Kimberley RCMP assisted in both the criminal investigation and the woman’s arrest, which was without incident.

The Columbia Valley RCMP wish to extend their thanks to all those who aided in their investigation, states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, RCMP Southeast District.

The woman faces a number of potential charges as a result of the incident. She has since been released on strict conditions and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal Indigenous services minister meets First Nation at rail blockade

Just Posted

RCMP arrest Kimberley woman after Invermere robbery

RCMP in the Columbia Valley are pleased to share that as a… Continue reading

First presumptive case of coronavirus identified in the Interior Health region

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the interior

Dani Strong returns to the Centre 64 stage for solo concert

Hot on the heels of her startling performance as guest entertainer at… Continue reading

Overall response numbers for Kimberley Fire Department lowest in years: report

The 2019 CKFD statistical report shows the lowest numbers for responses since 2010.

2020 Teck Kootenay Cup at the Kimberley Nordic Club

Kimberley hosted races 5 and 6 of the annual cross country race series

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers, farmer rescue two elk under collapsed haystack

The conservation officers and farmer were surprised to find more than one elk underneath the haystack

Federal Indigenous services minister meets First Nation at rail blockade

Blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville, Ont., is in its 10th day

Canada’s flag was flown for first time 55 years ago today

The flag is used to celebrate wins in sports, honour Canada Day, and flown at half-mast after tragedy

No shirts, no city services: Firefighter calendar too steamy for Ontario officials

The city has never funded the calendars, but has OK’d photoshoots at city-owned properties

CFL teams under the microscope after free agency begins

While some big names remain, here’s what lies ahead leading up to next month’s CFL combine in Toronto

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Industry warns of empty shelves as CN rail blockade hits ninth day

Goods that could run out soon include fresh food, baby formula and propane

B.C. logging costs can’t be increased now, forest industry says

Wood pellets in demand, but waste recovery isn’t economic

Most Read