RCMP arrest two following convenience store robbery

Cranbrook RCMP arrested two suspects following a robbery at local convenience store Woodlands.

RCMP were called to a robbery at Woodlands on the 400 block of 14th Ave. on February 8. Staff informed RCMP that two males had stolen food and produce and left the store on foot, and also reported that an unknown weapon was produced.

Multiple RCMP units attended the scene and three suspects were initially taken into custody. A fourth male fled on foot but was tracked by the Police Dog Service and taken into custody.

Although four people were initially taken into custody, police are recommending robbery charges against two males, one 38 and one 27, both Cranbrook residents.

Cranbrook RCMP are continuing to investigate this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-489-3471.