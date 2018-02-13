RCMP arrest two following convenience store robbery

  • Feb. 13, 2018 9:31 a.m.
  • News

Cranbrook RCMP arrested two suspects following a robbery at local convenience store Woodlands.

RCMP were called to a robbery at Woodlands on the 400 block of 14th Ave. on February 8. Staff informed RCMP that two males had stolen food and produce and left the store on foot, and also reported that an unknown weapon was produced.

Multiple RCMP units attended the scene and three suspects were initially taken into custody. A fourth male fled on foot but was tracked by the Police Dog Service and taken into custody.

Although four people were initially taken into custody, police are recommending robbery charges against two males, one 38 and one 27, both Cranbrook residents.

Cranbrook RCMP are continuing to investigate this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-489-3471.

Previous story
RCMP investigating senseless duck deaths
Next story
Trudeau says anti-black racism exists in Canada

Just Posted

Man, who promised millions to Kimberley hockey team, admits to fraud in unrelated case

Mike Gould pledged to donate $7.5 million last fall, but the team has yet to receive any cash

RCMP investigating senseless duck deaths

Two-door Audi intentionally sped through flock behind Tamarack Centre

Cranbrook RCMP investigate senseless killing of ducks

Cranbrook RCMP is currently investigating after several ducks were killed behind the… Continue reading

Kimberley Dynamiters clinch division and conference

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters had a busy weekend as they clinched… Continue reading

For the love of climbing

TJ Foley will be attending the National Climbing Competition in Quebec City.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

RCMP arrest two following convenience store robbery

Cranbrook RCMP arrested two suspects following a robbery at local convenience store… Continue reading

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada hits double digits medals

Women’s ice hockey, mixed doubles curling, luge and speed skating were all wins for Canada

‘Canada does not treat us right’ says Trump

Trump says ‘Canada does not treat us right’ as he threatens new global tax

Trudeau says anti-black racism exists in Canada

PM says time to recognize anti-black racism exists, work to ensure equality

Veteran Blue Jays broadcaster Jerry Howarth to retire

Howard announced his retirement after 36 years of calling Blue Jays games

Olympics junkies in Canada keeping odd hours to catch live events

Canada has already won two gold medals at the Pyeongchang Olympics

Good Samaritan killed while trying to help Hwy. 5 crash victims

35-year-old B.C. man was helping at the six-car collision

Most Read