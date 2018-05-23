RCMP busy over long weekend with impaired drivers

Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel reports that there were no major incidents in and around Kimberley over the May long weekend, describing it as a typical weekend.

However, Cranbrook RCMP have reported that they spent the bulk of their long weekend taking impaired drivers off the roadways.

In total, 22 impaired drivers were taken off the road over the course of the three-day weekend. Koocanusa was an apparent hotspot for impaired driving activity, and the Saturday brought forth the majority of the calls received by RCMP.

Six impaired drivers were located on Friday, 11 on Saturday and five on Sunday. In total, Cranbrook RCMP issued three 24-hour prohibitions, 13 three-day prohibitions, one seven-day prohibition and four 90-day prohibitions to drivers.

Additionally, numerous ATVs, side-by-sides and other vehicles were impounded as a result of the impaired driving investigations.

Other highlights that kept the RCMP busy included issuing tickets for no insurance, failure to produce a driver’s license and registration, minors in possession of open liquor, failure to wear a helmet and cutting green timber. More than 50 violation tickets were issued as a result of these various infractions.

Previous story
CARP National Walking Day, May 26, 2018
Next story
B.C. patients lost nearly $500,000 due to medical wait times: report

Just Posted

North Star Quilt Society hosts East Kootenay Quilt Conference

The East Kootenay Quilters Conference took place on Saturday, April 28, 2018,… Continue reading

RCMP busy over long weekend with impaired drivers

Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel reports that there were no… Continue reading

CARP National Walking Day, May 26, 2018

Local Seniors Advocacy Group makes physical activity a top priority.

Bear causes damage to property on Dogwood Drive

WildSafeBC urges residents to store their garbage, remove all attractants

Rotary at work in Kimberley

Last Wednesday, Kimberley Rotarians Scott Owen, Pat Barclay and Sandra Roberts were… Continue reading

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

Unicyclist starts his cross-Canada trip in Vancouver

Taylor Stark started his journey May 7

Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan continues to shine in adaptation Ian McEwan novel about young newlyweds on their wedding day

B.C. patients lost nearly $500,000 due to medical wait times: report

Fraser Institute report shows Canadians as a whole lost $1.9 billion

Rain, melting snow pose flooding concerns across B.C. as evacuations lift

There are still about 300 Canadian Forces personnel, 380 wildfire crews helping with flood response

PNE’s Summer Night Concerts by Village People, Lauper, Goo Goo Dolls, more

Mostly retro sounds at this year’s fair in Vancouver, starting Aug. 18

Notley to skip western premiers meeting today, but slams leader who’s there

Notley told reporters that B.C. Premier John Horgan is trying to shut down the Trans Mountain pipeline

No suitors emerge for pipeline project stake as Kinder Morgan deadline looms

Analysts and observers remain perplexed by Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s comment last week that “plenty of investors would be interested in taking on this project”.

Energy wells plugged as Hawaii’s volcano sends lava nearby

A spike in gas levels could prompt a mass evacuation in Hawaii

Most Read