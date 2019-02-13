RCMP charges another official in connection with alleged shipbuilding leak

RCMP spokeswoman Stephanie Dumoulin says Matchett worked for Public Services and Procurement Canada

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have charged a second public official with breach of trust over the alleged leak of cabinet secrets around a $700-million naval shipbuilding contract.

The police force says it charged Matthew Matchett today with one count of breach of trust, saying he illegally disclosed government information to unauthorized parties.

RCMP spokeswoman Stephanie Dumoulin says Matchett worked for Public Services and Procurement Canada.

READ MORE: Sole-sourced contracts can be ‘raw deal’, top officials said in navy ship case

Vice-Admiral Mark Norman was suspended as the Canadian military’s second-in-command in January 2017 and is also fighting a charge of breach of trust for allegedly leaking cabinet secrets to Quebec’s Davie Shipbuilding.

The RCMP says the charge against Matchett comes after an extensive investigation that began more than three years ago.

Matchett is to appear in court March 5.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First comes Tinder, then marriage: UBC professor examines online dating
Next story
One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Just Posted

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to provincial police watchdog

Local kids gather lichen for caribou

This week, 74 students from T.M. Roberts Elementary spent a cold morning… Continue reading

East Kootenay illicit drug overdose deaths lowest in B.C.

Local expert credits harm reduction efforts; declares support for legalization

Weekend Wrap-up: Ice lose on U.S. road trip

The Kootenay Ice lost their third straight game as they faced the Americans and Chiefs

Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski elected BC Caucus Chair

MP Wayne Stetski (Kootenay–Columbia) has been elected Chair of the federal NDP’s… Continue reading

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing Merritt man to return home

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Kelowna General Hospital campaigns for closer to home treatments for heart disorders

‘Here at KGH’ will complete the hospitals available resources for advanced heart rhythm services

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read