Kam McLeod, left, and Bryer Schmegelsky. (Police handouts)

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

The RCMP confirmed on Wednesday the two bodies found in northern Manitoba last week belong to the two young men who triggered a nation-wide manhunt in connection to three homicides in northern B.C.

“The RCMP can also confirm that the two died in what appears to be suicides by gunfire,” said BC RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts in a news release, following autopsies by the medical examiner in Manitoba.

Two guns were found with the bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, she said, and forensic analysis is underway to confirm whether they’re the same weapons used in the northern B.C. killings.

The Port Alberni men had been on the run since being declared suspects in the deaths of Vancouver man Leonard Dyck and young tourist couple Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler.

The men had been dead for multiple days before they were found, Roberts said, but the exact time of death is not clear. It does appear, however, that they had been alive for a few days since the last confirmed sighting of them near Gillam, Man., on July 22.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vaping linked to cannabis use in young people, study finds

Just Posted

WestJet launching direct flights from Cranbrook to Vancouver

WestJet announced that its regional airline, WestJet Link, will begin operating nonstop… Continue reading

Tourism Kimberley to seek new ED

Current ED Jesse Ferguson will be leaving at the end of September

Interior Health issues West Nile virus warning

Interior Health is warning that mosquitos potentially carrying the West Nile Virus… Continue reading

RCMP looking for man who fled on foot from stolen vehicle

Cranbrook RCMP posted a Tweet at 11:19 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9… Continue reading

WATCH: Demolition begins on former bowling alley, making way for new Kimberley Save On Foods

The new store is expected to be completed in 2020.

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Weed Warrior: Field Scabious and what to grow instead

Field Scabious, pronounced skay-be-us, is a herbal escapee from medicinal gardens where… Continue reading

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

Devoted attitude key to job success in B.C.

Check out the Kootenay edition of the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair on August 22

Most Read