RCMP continue to look for hit-and-run suspect

Police are continuing to search for a white pickup truck that struck a child in a hit-and-run on Sunday afternoon around 2:45 p.m.

Two young girls were walking their bikes along 21st Ave when one was struck by a pickup. A passerby heard a thud and saw one of the girls lying on the street. The witness tried to chase down the truck, which sped away and ran a stop sign, travelling westbound on 2nd street.

The young girl is recovering in hosptial after undergoing surgery for her injuries.

“This is a young person who was out enjoying the last of the nice fall weather,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “Little did she know she would end up in the hospital with serious injuries. We are looking for any information with regard to this incident. If you were the driver of the truck, or know the driver, please contact the Cranbrook RCMP.”

The truck is described as a 2011 crew cab f150 wwith a regular box. It had Alberta license plates at the time of collision. It also has damage to the passenger side in addition to the missing passenger sideview mirror.

Anyone with information can contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
