RCMP dive team, Vancouver police continue search for missing mom

Investigators have zeroed in on New Brighton Park as the last known location of Su Yi Liang

Investigators and dive team members were in a Vancouver Park Saturday, searching the area for mom Su Yi Liang who dissapeared almost two months ago.

Officers continued their search in New Brighton Park, where 37-year-old Liang’s grey electric 2017 BMW i3 was last seen on Jan. 8.

She was reported missing Jan. 10, when she didn’t pick up her children from school.

Police are looking to hear from anyone who may have been in New Brighton Park, south of the Hastings racetrack, the day she vanished, and anyone who may have seen her car there.

Police call on public's help in case of missing mom now deemed suspicious

Vancouver Police Const. Jason Doucette said the RCMP are equipped with specialized training and equipment to help locate and recover evidence in cases like this.

Doucette said in a statement last month that Liang is not expected to be found alive.

Liang is 5’3” tall, 120 lbs., with black shoulder-length hair and wears glasses.

With files from The Canadian Press

